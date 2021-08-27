Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 7,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,772. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

