Zacks: Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Entegris posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.96. 3,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.