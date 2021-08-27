Zacks: Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of EOSE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.82. 5,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,728. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $741.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.15.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.