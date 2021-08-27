Zacks: Analysts Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report $5.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $5.37 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,121,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.35. 427,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

