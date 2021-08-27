Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce $682.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.70 million. Viasat posted sales of $554.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.96, a P/E/G ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viasat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Viasat by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

