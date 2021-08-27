Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. ABB reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in ABB by 7.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ABB by 585.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

