Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. AdvanSix reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE ASIX opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $972.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $38.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 54.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 336.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

