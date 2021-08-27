Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 417.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

BURL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.98. 3,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,996. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

