Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW opened at $198.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.69. CDW has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $199.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $634,934,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

