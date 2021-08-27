Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.14 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $366,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 15.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 90,488 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1,455.5% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 115,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

