Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $555.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $584.70 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $425.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.10. 7,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $107.33.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $8,510,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

