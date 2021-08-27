Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.21. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 369.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after acquiring an additional 507,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.44. 983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,912. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

