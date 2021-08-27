Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 640%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,582,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,061. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

