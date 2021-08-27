Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce $279.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.20 million and the highest is $280.00 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $270.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.74 and a beta of 0.88.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

