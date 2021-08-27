Zacks Investment Research Downgrades North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

NOA opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

