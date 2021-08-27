Zacks Investment Research Lowers AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

