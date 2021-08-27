Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,090.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,510. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

