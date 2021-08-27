Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44.

In related news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $195,447.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

