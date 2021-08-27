Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €94.36 ($111.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €97.68. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.