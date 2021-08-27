Zealium (NZL) Hits Market Cap of $34,928.07

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $34,928.07 and $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.17 or 0.00361166 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,843,656 coins and its circulating supply is 16,843,656 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

