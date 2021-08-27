Zenfuse Hits One Day Volume of $270,153.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $270,153.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.75 or 0.00763477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00099908 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,879,473 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars.

