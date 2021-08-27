Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $768,259.16 and $793.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $793.04 or 0.01616683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.56 or 0.00753387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00100663 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

