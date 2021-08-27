ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $977,108.04 and $17.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

