Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

DADA stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

