Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $613,000 Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 1,585.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

