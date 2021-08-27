Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $639,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $134.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

