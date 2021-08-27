Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $651,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,445,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,162,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

