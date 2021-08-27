Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after buying an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,085. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

