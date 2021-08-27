Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $89.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.