Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 247 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $12,735,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Churchill Downs by 21.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $494,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $202.50 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.06 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

