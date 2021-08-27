Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE ZYME opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $127,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.