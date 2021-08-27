Zynecoin (ZYN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $98,746.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $98,746.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zynecoin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

