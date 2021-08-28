$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CYH opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.