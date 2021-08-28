$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

CDE stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after acquiring an additional 652,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 418,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

