-$0.16 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 922,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.15.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $16,974,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,625,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

