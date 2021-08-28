-$0.42 EPS Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.60. GameStop has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -112.61 and a beta of -2.17.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

