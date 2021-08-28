$0.67 EPS Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 19.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.02. 318,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.48. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.