$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 233,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

