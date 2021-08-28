$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.79. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

