$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 82,844 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.