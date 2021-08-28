$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. 309,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,736. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,267,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.