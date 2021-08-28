$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $940.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $193.82. The stock had a trading volume of 247,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,874. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

