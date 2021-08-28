$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.38.

EDR opened at 25.15 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 25.45.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

