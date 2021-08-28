$1.31 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in National Health Investors by 37.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $11,028,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NHI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.68. 239,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,862. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

