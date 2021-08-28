$1.31 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in National Health Investors by 37.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $11,028,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NHI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.68. 239,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,862. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.