$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NPO traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.26. 69,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 115,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.