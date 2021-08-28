$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NPO traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.26. 69,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 115,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

