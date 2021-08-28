$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

NYSE:SEE opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after acquiring an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

