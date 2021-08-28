$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. M&T Bank also reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

NYSE MTB opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44. M&T Bank has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

