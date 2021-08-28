$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,411 shares of company stock worth $1,794,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

