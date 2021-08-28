$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.73. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.92.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.86.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,492,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

