1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $624,393.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

